Lafayette County family fed up after flood waters completely surround home

WELLINGTON, Mo. -- A Lafayette County family is fed up after flood waters completely surrounded their home, and it’s not the first time it’s happened.

Donald Mansell and his wife’s home, near Highway 224 and Waterloo, in Wellington is essentially an island after the Missouri River crept into their yard before cresting.

“It’s ridiculous,” Mansell said. “Yesterday morning, it was in the creeks. It wasn’t up here. [Now] everything is underwater.

The family grow their own vegetables in the backyard and raise chicken and rabbits. Mansell is afraid the flood waters destroyed the garden and said, at least, three of their rabbits drowned.

They moved to the property in 2006. Mansell said their first home was destroyed in a flood in 2007. He rebuilt their home and added a five-foot foundation.

Mansell said it seems like the river floods more frequently than it did in the past.

“If it was like every 20 years or something like that, it would be something you could deal with, but every three of four years,” he said. “You can’t deal with that.”

He said he likes living by the river, but they’re tired of the flooding.

“My wife doesn’t want to deal with anymore. I don’t want to deal with it anymore. If somebody wants to buy the house, I’m selling,” he said.

The Missouri River crested more than 11 feet above flood stage in nearby Napoleon, according to the National Weather Service. As of Sunday evening, the water was receding in the area.