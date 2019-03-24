Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck near I-35 and Metcalf Sunday afternoon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person driving a motorcycle was seriously injured following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Overland Park.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Metcalf Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway patrol.

KHP said the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of the other vehicle involved were both heading south in separate lanes when the driver of the vehicle cut across, attempting to exit at Metcalf at the same time the motorcyclist was cutting across causing the wreck.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man, was taken to KU Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP crash report.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were not injured in the incident.