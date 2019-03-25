Some Northland businesses slowing down with 9 Highway closed due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- A stretch of 9 Highway in Riverside remains closed in both directions because of the recent flooding.

Crews shut down the portion of highway on Saturday, and while it’s creating headaches for some drivers in the Northland, some nearby shops say it’s having an impact on the foot traffic they're used to seeing.

“Usually we have more traffic in the evenings,” said Josie Rawlings, who works at Made in KC at the Village at Briarcliff. “I think more people come out to dinner and to eat here in Briarcliff, but with (9 Highway) being closed not as many people are getting out.”

Police in Riverside are hoping that both directions of 9 Highway will be reopened by Wednesday. Late Monday night, city officials said some portions of the northbound lanes could reopen on Tuesday.

Bailey Akright, a stylist at Eclektica Salon at Briarcliff, said she reported to work on Saturday without realizing 9 Highway was shutting down because of the floodwaters.

“It was weird. People behind me were not slowing down as much as I was,” Akright said. “I was like seeing if the cones were going to open up and allow me to take the exit, like maybe they were just there as a warning. But no, it was totally closed off.”

For the time being, police are urging people to use alternate routes in the area, like Interstate 635, 169 Highway and Briarcliff Parkway.