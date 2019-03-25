‘I’m not a hero. I’m just a dad’: Man pushes daughter to safety before car hits him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – Police have released surveillance video showing a quick-thinking California father pushing his daughter out of the path of an oncoming car in a hit-and-run late last year that left him with serious injuries.

Los Angeles detectives released the video Friday in hopes someone might be able to help identify the driver.

The incident took place in the early evening hours of Nov. 16, 2018, as a man and his daughter were walking in a marked crosswalk at San Fernando Road and Hallett Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The father and daughter were nearly across the street when a red, four-door vehicle – possibly a Toyota Camry – sped toward them, police said.

Realizing the car was not going to stop, the quick-thinking father rushed to save his child, pushing her out of the on-coming vehicle's path.

“I knew right then and there they weren’t going to stop, and my daughter was the one that was in line to be hit," Michael Devore told KTLA on Friday.

He was struck by the car and landed on the sidewalk.

Devore ended up with a broken right femur. He spent the next three months in bed and was told by a specialist he may need a knee replacement.

His 11-year-old daughter, meanwhile, only had facial scratches -- but police say her injuries could have been worse had it not been for her father's actions.

“I’m not a hero, I’m just a dad," Devore said. “I just did what I was supposed to do.”

The driver did not stop to help them, investigators said.

Devore expressed hope that she would turn herself in.

LAPD described the driver as a white woman, about 60 to 65 years old, with gray hair and a heavy build. The vehicle had a disabled license plate, according to the release.