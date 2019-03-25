Kansas City man pleads guilty to 2017 murder at car wash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old homeless Kansas City man pleaded guilty Monday in the deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man in November 2017.

Sonny R. Scott pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced by a Jackson County judge to 30 years on each conviction, with sentences to run concurrently.

On Nov. 14, 2017, police were called to a car wash located near 9th and Prospect Avenue on a reported stabbing. At the scene, officers located the victim, identified as Roderick Browning-Torrence.

Video surveillance from an area business showed Scott repeatedly stabbiing the victim and removing items from the victim. Police later arrested Scott in an unoccupied building on Truman Road.