Kansas City man pleads guilty to 2017 murder at car wash

Posted 5:01 pm, March 25, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old homeless Kansas City man pleaded guilty Monday in the deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man in November 2017.

Sonny R. Scott pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced by a Jackson County judge to 30 years on each conviction, with sentences to run concurrently.

On Nov. 14, 2017, police were called to a car wash located near 9th and Prospect Avenue on a reported stabbing. At the scene, officers located the victim, identified as Roderick Browning-Torrence.

Video surveillance from an area business showed Scott repeatedly stabbiing the victim and removing items from the victim. Police later arrested Scott in an unoccupied building on Truman Road.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.