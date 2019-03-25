Kansas native Nicolle Galyon to kick off 2019 state fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced Monday that Kansas native and Nashville songwriter Nicolle Galyon will kick off this year’s state fair in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Galyon, who is from Sterling, Kansas, will grace the grandstand stage Sept. 6 to begin the 10-day event.

In February, Galyon was honored with a Country Music Association Triple Play Award, which honors songwriters who have achieved three No. 1 hits in a one-year period.

Billy Currington will bring the crowd to their feet Sept. 7. Contemporary Christian singers Francesca Battistelli and Zach Williams, both with Grammy and Dove awards on their resume, will perform Sept. 11. The lineup also includes rock band Skillet, Sept. 8; and rising country stars Lauren Alaina with Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 13.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. The fair is still finalizing its Saturday, Sept. 14 grandstand act.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, April 5. Fans can snag tickets one day earlier, on April 4, by signing up for the fair’s email list on here. Prices include gate admission if purchased by Aug. 11.