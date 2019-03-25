Kansas wants to help you find unclaimed property

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas State treasurer is making it easier and more convenient to connect people with unclaimed property and financial assets.

According to Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, hundreds of Kansans were sent letters notifying them they have property in the state treasury waiting to be claimed and giving them an easier way to do it. Instructions on the letter allow the person to claim their property simply by entering a code from the letter in to a portal on the state treasurer’s website or by using their smartphone to scan a QR code also printed in the letter.

LaTurner said he wants to make sure Kansans know these letters are a legitimate method for getting back their unclaimed property, and they should feel secure going through the steps in the letter to claim their money.

“This is not a scam. If you received a letter from me with a link to kansascash.ks.gov, it means we have real money that belongs to you just waiting to be claimed,” LaTurner said. “We want to make sure no one throws these letters away by accident. Simply go to our website and enter the code in the letter or scan the QR square and get your money back.”

In 2018 a record $26.5-million in unclaimed property was returned to Kansans, and the office is on track to break that record in 2019.

Even without receiving a letter, all Kansans interested in finding out whether any of the $350-million in unclaimed property belongs to them can easily search by first and last name here.