KC salon featured on ‘Queer Eye’ sees boom in business after show premieres

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Season three of "Queer Eye," filmed here in Kansas City, premiered just a couple weeks ago, and some Kansas City-area businesses say they're already seeing the effects.

Shampoo by Salon LaRon was featured in episode five. Located at East Gregory and Brookside Blvd, the salon specializes in hair of all different ethnicity. The diverse body of work is what appealed to the show's producers, according to salon owner LaRon Green.

Green said the show generated so much buzz, he was able to fill an empty booth he had for rent for months. He's now hiring more stylists and said new clients keep the phone ringing all day.

He hopes more shows will be filmed in Kansas City.

"I love how it gave Kansas City some real positive optics," Green said. "That's really important to grow any type of city. We do need more tax breaks for film companies coming to Kansas City shooting. And that's why there are a lot of reality shows filmed in Atlanta they gave them really good tax breaks and gives those cities really good exposure. Kansas City could really benefit from that also."

Jones BBQ in KCK also saw a major boost after appearing on Queer Eye.