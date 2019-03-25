Longtime lion at Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina euthanized

SALINA, Kan. — A zoo near Salina is working to find a new lion for its exhibits after one of its lions was euthanized.

Officials at Rolling Hills Zoo said Motomba, an African lion, was euthanized Friday after a long term illness. He would have been 22 on March 30.

The Salina Journal reports Motomba and his brother, Simba, lived at the Rolling Hills Zoo since 1997. Simba died in 2016.

Neither Motobma nor Simba ever produced offspring.

The staff of Rolling Hills Zoo will be working with the Association of Zoo and Aquariums to secure a new lion or lions for the zoo.

