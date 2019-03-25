Metro athlete brings home 3 medals from Special Olympics World Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Colin Garrison is back from the Special Olympics World Games and,in less than 48 hours, is already back to work at the Goodwill Outlet Store. Only now with three medals around his neck.

"I went to the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi and I just competed in bocce ball."

Garrison picked up a gold medal in doubles, with his partner from Nevada, a silver medal in singles and bronze medal in "four man team."

His parents were there to see it all.

"Oh it meant so much to me," Garrison said. "Coming out to watch me play bocce like that, that was so cool."

The celebration continued when Garrison arrived home at KCI. Friends, family, fellow Special Olympics buddies and Goodwill co-workers gave Garrison a welcome home he'll never forget.

"They were super proud of me to come home with not one, not two but three medals," Garrison said proudly.

"It is very rewarding to see him like that," Director of Goodwill Outlet Operations Carmen Foster said. "It's a long trip and for him to bring home the gold, silver and bronze was just phenomenal for him and his family.

Foster put his employee's picture on the wall at work, and Garrison hasn't stopped smiling since.

"Oh my goodness I was so excited and to see that picture of me on the wall, I didn't know they were going to put that up," Garrison said.

Garrison isn't done competing. He hopes to be part of the next Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in 2023.

The 2019 Special Olympics USA Team consisted of 216 athletes. Besides Garrison, Special Olympics Missouri was proud to have one other athlete participate.