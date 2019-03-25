More than 140 pothole reports leads to critical resurfacing on Ward Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A resurfacing project began Monday for Ward Parkway. The roadway had so many potholes this winter, the city added it to the list of roads with critical needs, which is what led to the resurfacing.

Why the resurfacing? Kansas City's 311 center received more than 140 reports of potholes on Ward Parkway since the start of 2019.

Public Works determines which streets need resurfacing based on things like average daily trips, current pavement conditions and potholes.

The work on Ward Parkway will go from the Plaza to Bannister Road. If a stretch of the parkway isn't resurfaced, the potholes will be filled in.

"Having roads in good condition and not deferring maintenance of our roads will help preserve the pavement condition so that we hopefully will avoid potholes in the future," Maggie Green said, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Public Works Department. "But knowing with the winter that we had, the weather that we get in the Midwest, we will just address potholes as best as we can continuing this year and years to come."

The resurfacing and pothole repairs will be done by April 12.

Public Works is currently putting together a list of roads in critical need for repairs for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. That will be released May 1.