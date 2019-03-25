Parking, weather and more: Here’s what you need to know about Royals Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball is almost back in Kansas City! The Royals’ Opening Day is just a few days away.

The Royals take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. The stadium opens at 1 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

We know Royals pitcher Brad Keller and White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón will both take the mound, but the teams’ starting lineups likely won’t be announced until the morning of Opening Day.

If you plan to head to the K this Thursday, here are some important details to know:

Tickets: If you haven’t purchased your tickets for the season opener yet, you can buy them online here, on the Ballpark app, at KC-area Price Chopper locations, at the stadium box office or by calling 1-800-6ROYALS.

Parking: The parking lots open at 9 a.m. Thursday. Parking costs $12 if you purchase in advance. You can buy a single-game parking pass online here. If you plan to pay for parking at the gate, it will cost you $15.

Forecast: The FOX4 weather team is unfortunately expecting rain and storms in Kansas City on Opening Day. The rain and storms will likely be scattered throughout the day, and continue in the afternoon. So whether you’re tailgating or just going straight to the game, grab your rain gear.

And before the game even starts, there’s plenty of fun to be had for Royals fans. The pre-game show starts at 2:25 p.m.

Gold Glove presentation: Royals catcher Salvador Perez might be out for the season with an injury but fans will get to see him on the field Thursday. He and outfielder Alex Gordon will be presented with their 2018 Gold Glove awards before the game. This is Gordon’s sixth Gold Glove and Perez’s fifth.

National Anthem: Return 2 Zero, a four-man a-cappella group, is set to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at the K. After the National Anthem, a B-2 bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base will fly over the stadium.

Ceremonial first pitch: Four brothers — Aaron Rodriguez (Navy), Jesse Rodriguez (Army), Gabriel Rodriguez (Air Force) and Mark Rodriguez (Marines) — will throw out the first pitch. Their brother, Jonnie Rodriguez, who also served in the Marines but has since died, will also be recognized.