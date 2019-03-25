Police in standoff with suspect following shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Officers with the Independence Police Department are currently involved in a standoff with a suspect following a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. near Highway 24 and E. Susquehanna Drive.

Police said one man was shot and has been taken to an area hospital. He is reported to be in critical condition at this time.

The suspect is believed to be inside a resident. Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time as it is still an active scene.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as new details become available.