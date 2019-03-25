Recipes: Small plates and appetizers to refresh your Spring menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crispy Sous Vide Duck Breast for Asian Steamed Buns:

What you need:

2 Duck breast

Thyme, optional, as needed

Garlic, cloves, optional, as needed

salt, as needed

Black pepper, as needed

What you need to do:

Sear the skin side for 2–3 minutes, or until a light golden brown. Then add in herbs, garlic, or the aromatics of your choice.

Flip the breast, and sear for another minute or so.

Season the bird and bag it up

Salt, as needed

Black pepper, as needed

Add the breasts to the bag in a single layer. Toss in any aromatics you toasted with the duck, and add salt and pepper for flavor.

129 °F / 54 °C: Rare, with some chew

144 °F / 62 °C: Totally tender, a little less juicy

149 °F / 65 °C: Decidedly less juicy but still delicious

158 °F / 70 °C: Cooked all the way through

Cook the duck for 90 minutes. Remove from bag, pat dry and sear in a hot skillet to brown.

Slice and serve the duck as desired!

Broccoli Crostini with Hot Honey

What you need:

1 baguette, sliced 1/4" thick on a diagonal (about 24 slices)

6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 head of broccoli, stem peeled, stem and florets sliceded into 1/2" pieces

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 1/2 cups fresh ricotta

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

What you need to do: