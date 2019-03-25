Recipes: Small plates and appetizers to refresh your Spring menu

Crispy Sous Vide Duck Breast for Asian Steamed Buns:

What you need:

2 Duck breast

Thyme, optional, as needed

Garlic, cloves, optional, as needed

salt, as needed

Black pepper, as needed

What you need to do:

  • Sear the skin side for 2–3 minutes, or until a light golden brown. Then add in herbs, garlic, or the aromatics of your choice.
  • Flip the breast, and sear for another minute or so.
  • Season the bird and bag it up
  • Salt, as needed
  • Black pepper, as needed
  • Add the breasts to the bag in a single layer. Toss in any aromatics you toasted with the duck, and add salt and pepper for flavor.

129 °F / 54 °C: Rare, with some chew

144 °F / 62 °C: Totally tender, a little less juicy

149 °F / 65 °C: Decidedly less juicy but still delicious

158 °F / 70 °C: Cooked all the way through

Cook the duck for 90 minutes. Remove from bag, pat dry and sear in a hot skillet to brown.

Slice and serve the duck as desired!

Broccoli Crostini with Hot Honey

What you need:

1 baguette, sliced 1/4" thick on a diagonal (about 24 slices)
6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 head of broccoli, stem peeled, stem and florets sliceded into 1/2" pieces
1 Tbsp. honey
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 1/2 cups fresh ricotta
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper

What you need to do:

  1. Place racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 450°F. Arrange bread slices in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with 2 Tbsp. oil. Toss on baking sheet to coat, then arrange again in a single layer. Place broccoli on another rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with remaining 4 Tbsp. oil. Season generously with salt and toss to combine. Toast Crostini 5 minutes.
  2. Steam broccoli for 5 minutes. Place broccoli on top rack roast until broccoli is browned all over and garlic is tender. Let cool slightly.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk honey, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl.
  4. As soon as garlic is cool enough to handle, squeeze cloves out of their skins and mash in another small bowl to form a paste. Add ricotta and mix well; season with salt and black pepper.
  5. Spread ricotta over toasts and top with roasted broccoli. Arrange on a platter and drizzle with honey mixture.
