Recipes: Spring desserts

Chocolate Pots de Creme:
What you need:
- 7 Large Egg Yolks
- 20 oz Heavy Whipping Cream
- 6 oz Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 4 oz Granulated Sugar
- 4 grams Salt
- Mini Chocolate Chips optional
- Heavy Whipping Cream Granulated Sugar and Vanilla to make Whipped Cream (optional)
- Chocolate Sauce optional
What you need to do:
- Fill a pot with water and your Joule and set the temperature to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or 167 degrees Fahrenheit if you want a thicker dessert.
- Separate egg whites from egg yolks. You will use the egg yolks for this recipe.
- In a pot, heat cream until it reaches 158 degrees Fahrenheit and then add chocolate chips and blend together with an immersion blender until smooth.
- Remove your pot from the heat and add sugar, salt and egg yolks into the mixture. Blend with an immersion blender until smooth.
- Use a fine mesh strainer and strain your mixture into a new bowl.
- Allow your mixture to sit for 30 minutes and then skim off any bubbles.
- Fill jars about 1/2" from the top, add the lid and tighten.
- Place jars in water, and set the Joule to cook at 158 degrees F. These will take about 1 hour to cook.
- Chill the chocolate pots de creme in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours or overnight.
- Top with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.
Cream Scones:
What you need:
- 3 cups Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar, to taste
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups heavy or whipping cream
- additional heavy cream, for brushing on scones
- coarse white sparkling sugar, for topping
What you need to do:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or not; it helps with cleanup, but isn't necessary to prevent sticking).
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.
- Sprinkle the vanilla over the dry ingredients, then drizzle in the cream, tossing and stirring gently all the while and adding just enough to make a cohesive dough. There shouldn't be any dry flour in the bottom of the bowl, but the dough shouldn't be particularly sticky, either.
- Lightly flour a clean work surface. Divide the dough in half, and gently pat each half into a 5 1/2" circle about 3/4" thick.
- Brush each circle with heavy cream, and sprinkle with coarse white sparkling sugar, if desired.
- Place the two circles of dough on the baking sheet, and cut each into 6 wedges. Pull the wedges apart a bit, leaving them in a circular pattern with about 1" space between each wedge.
- For best rising, place the pan of scones into the freezer for 15 minutes, while you preheat your oven to 425°F.
- Bake the chilled scones for 14 to 15 minutes, until they're starting to brown, and they're baked all the way through, without any wet dough in the center.
- Remove the scones from the oven. Serve warm, split and spread with a bit of sweet butter and jam or preserves.
- Store cooled scones airtight at room temperature for several days; freeze for longer storage. To refresh, microwave individual scones very briefly; or place scones on a baking sheet, tent with aluminum foil, and reheat in a 350°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until heated through.