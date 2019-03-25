Recipes: Spring desserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolate Pots de Creme:

What you need:

7 Large Egg Yolks

20 oz Heavy Whipping Cream

6 oz Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

4 oz Granulated Sugar

4 grams Salt

Mini Chocolate Chips optional

Heavy Whipping Cream Granulated Sugar and Vanilla to make Whipped Cream (optional)

Chocolate Sauce optional

What you need to do:

Fill a pot with water and your Joule and set the temperature to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or 167 degrees Fahrenheit if you want a thicker dessert.

Separate egg whites from egg yolks. You will use the egg yolks for this recipe.

In a pot, heat cream until it reaches 158 degrees Fahrenheit and then add chocolate chips and blend together with an immersion blender until smooth.

Remove your pot from the heat and add sugar, salt and egg yolks into the mixture. Blend with an immersion blender until smooth.

Use a fine mesh strainer and strain your mixture into a new bowl.

Allow your mixture to sit for 30 minutes and then skim off any bubbles.

Fill jars about 1/2" from the top, add the lid and tighten.

Place jars in water, and set the Joule to cook at 158 degrees F. These will take about 1 hour to cook.

Chill the chocolate pots de creme in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours or overnight.

Top with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.

Cream Scones:

What you need:

3 cups Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup granulated sugar, to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups heavy or whipping cream

additional heavy cream, for brushing on scones

coarse white sparkling sugar, for topping

What you need to do: