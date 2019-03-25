Shooting on Topping Ave. in KC, leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of N. Topping Avenue.

The victim was described as a young adult male.

The suspect has only been described as a Hispanic male and is not reported to be in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

