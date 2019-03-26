18-year-old woman charged in weekend shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An 18-year-old Independence woman has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 38-year-old man this past weekend.

Ingenue K. Persinger faces second degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of Donald McIntosh Jr. inside an Independence home on Sunday.

According to court documents, officers responded just after midnight on Sunday, May 24, to a home near 29th and S. Forest on a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the home they found Macintosh Jr. lying on the floor. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Based on statements from witnesses, it was determined that Persinger was the person who shot McIntosh Jr. She confessed to detectives on Monday that she did shoot McIntosh Jr. multiple times while inside the home.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $200,000.