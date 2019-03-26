Beyond the mayoral race: A look at who’s running for school boards in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For eight years, Mayor Sly James has served the city of Kansas City, and for the past few months, 11 people have been vying for your attention to take over his position in June.

With primaries less than a week away, many Kansas Citians may be having trouble figuring out who to pick for their initial vote.

But beyond that, did you know there are a number of metro school board seats up for grabs? Some may be looking at their ballots not knowing who any of these people are — and maybe even leaving it blank.

It’s a lot, and if you know everyone you plan to vote for, you’ve definitely done your research.

Public affairs consultant Jason Grill said voter fatigue is real, and he believes citywide elections create more change than who you’re sending to Washington D.C. or Jefferson City.

“City council, mayors, they get most of the stuff done in our country right now in terms of impacting your life,” Grill said. “More than what happens at the state level, more than what happens in congress right now, so it’s kind of important.”

Some school board seats may only have one candidate running unopposed, but others have up to eight candidates vying for one seat. We’re focusing on seats and positions where there’s opposition to help you make your decision.

School District of Kansas City, Missouri Sub-District One, term expires 2021

Rita Marie Cortes

Lawyer with Sigfried & Bingham

Focus on: Maintaining accreditation and developing new strategies

Website

Matthew Steven Oates

Current KCPS board director and treasurer

Electrical engineer with Burns & McDonnell

Focus on: Academic achievement, fiscal responsibility

Website

School District of Kansas City, Missouri Sub-District Five, term expires 2021

Mark Wasserstrom

Lawyer in his private practice

Focus on: Education in the Southwest Corridor

No website information

D. Jensen (Adams)

Former senior facility manager with KCPS

Inclusive education, maintaining accreditation

Website

Hickman Mills C-1 School District, three year term (vote for two)

John Charles Charmichael

Professor Emeritus of Music Education at University of South Florida's School of Music

Focus on: Elevation of performance and expectation, stabilize and increase enrollment

No website information

Tramise Carter

Parent of second-grader at Ingles Elementary

Focus on: Maintaining accreditation, salary increases for teachers

No website information

Cecil Elliot Wattree

Works as a social worker

Focus on: Staffing, fiscal responsibility, attendance, racial equality, family engagement

Website

Regina A. Landry

No information available

Hickman Mills C-1 School District, one year term

Luther Chandler

Current Hickman Mills board director

No website information

Richard Abram II

Behavioral interventionist with Raytown Schools

Focus on: Academics, achievement, advocacy

Website

Raytown Consolidated School District, three year term (vote for two)

Bobbie Saulsberry

Current Raytown board director

No website information

Lashonda Orkes

Served as PTA Council President

Focus on: High quality education, college preparedness, safety

Website

Rick Thode

Certified public accountant

No website information

Grandview Consolidated School District, three year term (vote for two)

Don Kessinger

Lifelong Grandview resident

Focus on: Letting kids be kids while getting a strong education

Website

Dawn Foy

Teacher for Grandview for more than 20 years

Focus on: Working with the board to give the best education to students

No website information

Amy Blankenship

Grandview resident for almost 20 years

Focus on: Continuing progressive momentum for the school board

Tyrone A. Watson-Ferguson

No information available

Center School District No. 58, one year term

Stephen G. Stricklin

Current director in the Center School board

Focus on: The ability for all students to succeed, extra-curricular activities

No website information

Johnathan Decker

Current masters student in accounting at UMKC

Focus on: Student achievement, fiscal responsibility, community engagement

No website information

Active PTA Member

Focus on: Policies to help shape students success, a fresh voice on the board

No website information

Center School District No. 58, three year term (vote for two)

Ronald Fritz

Retired teacher of nearly 40 years in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas

Focus on: Relevant, rigorous education in a safe environment

Website

Beverly Cunningham

Current director on Center school board

Focus on: Quality education, supporting teachers

No website information

Cecelia M. Ball

Current director on Center school board

Focus on: Academic achievement and engagement

No website information

Sam Cook

Area Director with Code Ninjas

Focus on: Lifelong learning, investment protection, STEM

Website

Lee's Summit Reorganized District No. 7, three year term (vote for two)

Michael McMenus

Sr. process specialist, water technology with Kiewit Power Engineers

Focus on: School expansion, longer school days

Website

Michael D. Allen

Registered representative with John Hancock Financial Network

Focus on: Class sizes, fiscal responsibility

No website information

Paul Dornon

Works in sales & management with Sears

Focus on: Best interest for students, forward thinking and future growth

No website information

Billy Wayne "Bill" Birmingham Jr.

Mentor, engineer, coach

Focus on: Higher achievement, hiring and maintaining educators

Website

Amy Turgon

Accountant with C&H Healthcare

Focus on: Fiscal responsibility, vision and innovation for the district

No website information

Donald R. Olson, Jr.

No information available

Judith "Judy" C. Hendrick

No information available

Katheryn "Kathy" Campbell

Sr. project manager with Cerner

Working together with the community, focus on the future and create a plan

Website