Beyond the mayoral race: Who’s running for City Council in KC’s upcoming election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For eight years, Mayor Sly James has served the city of Kansas City, and for the past few months, 11 people have been vying for your attention to take over his position in June.

With primaries less than a week away, many Kansas Citians may be having trouble figuring out who to pick for their initial vote.

But beyond that, did you know there are a number of Kansas City Council seats up for grabs? Some may be looking at their ballots not knowing who any of these people are -- and maybe even leaving it blank.

Six of the 11 mayoral candidates currently serve on the city council. Four of them are finishing up their second term, which means at least six seats will change no matter who you end up voting for.

Don't forget school board elections in Kansas City, Raytown, Grandview, Hickman Mills, and Center school districts.

It's a lot, and if you know everyone you plan to vote for, you've definitely done your research.

Public affairs consultant Jason Grill said voter fatigue is real, and he believes citywide elections create more change than who you're sending to Washington D.C. or Jefferson City.

"City council, mayors, they get most of the stuff done in our country right now in terms of impacting your life," Grill said. "More than what happens at the state level, more than what happens in congress right now, so it’s kind of important."

Some city council seats may only have one candidate running unopposed, but others have up to six candidates vying for one seat. We're focusing on seats and positions where there's opposition to help you make your decision.

City Council candidates

For Councilmember at large 3rd District

Brandon Ellington

Served in the Missouri House of Representatives

Focus on: Jobs, education, city service

Website

Wallace Hartsfield II

Pastor, professor at Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Community Advocate

Focus on: Safety, prosperity, growth

Website

For Councilmember at large 4th District:

Katheryn Shields

Currently serving in first term on KC's City Council

Focus on: Infrastructure & city planning

Website

Robert Westfall

Founder of BOT -- Better Online Training

Focus on: Taxes, affordable housing, infrastructure

Website

Austin Strassle

Works as a mental health caseworker at Truman Medical Center

Focus on: Affordable housing, addiction, financial strain

Website

For Councilmember at large 5th District:

Lee Barnes Jr.

Currently serving in first term on KC's City Council

Focus on: Jobs, affordable housing, childcare

Website

Erik Dickinson

President of the Urban Ranger Corps

Focus on: Families achieving the "American Dream"

Website

Dwayne Williams

President of Twelfth Street Development Corporation

Economy, Revitalize neighborhoods

Website

For Councilmember at large 6th District:

Andrea Bough

Attorney with Lewis & Rice

Focus on: City progress, basic services, neighborhood issues

Website

Stacey Johnson-Cosby

Realtor with Reece Nichols

Focus on: Affordable housing, education, poverty

Website

For Councilmember 3rd District:

Joseph "Joey Cuts" Thomas

Community activist and barber

Focus on: Crime, economic development, affordable housing

Website

Joseph Jackson

Property developer with Community Property Ventures, former KCPS School Board Director

Focus on: Crime, city services, neighborhood revitalization

Website

Shaheer Akhtab

No information available

Patt Clarke

Executive director of Oak Park Neighborhood Association

Focus on: Jobs, economic development, crime

Website

Rachel Riley

President of the East 23rd St. Neighborhood Organization

Focus on: Community empowerment

Website

Melissa Robinson

For Councilmember 4th District:

Jared Campbell

Producer with Signature Personal Insurance

Focus on: Strengthening neighborhoods, city development

Website

Eric Bunch

Co-founder of BikeWalkKC

Focus on: Equality, education, housing & neighborhoods

Website

Geoff Jolley

President of Jolley Strategies

Focus on: City development

Website

For Councilmember 5th District:

Bryan Dial

Youth pastor at Paseo Baptist Church

Focus on: Crime, infrastructure, fiscal responsibility

Website

Ryana Parks-Shaw

Director with Mosaic Life Care

Focus on: Health care, education

Website

Stephan Gordon

Focus on: Crime, infrastructure, jobs

No website information

Mitch Sudduth

Community activist

Focus on: Economic development, education, crime

Website

Edward Bell II

Member of the Public Improvements Advisory Committee

Focus on: Safety, neighborhood development, education

Website

To get a copy of a sample ballot and more information on where to vote, you can visit the Jackson County Elections Board.