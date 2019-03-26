Captain D’s restaurant in KCK reported a total loss after overnight fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas seafood restaurant is reported to be a total loss following an overnight fire.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 Tuesday morning at the Captain D’s located off 75th and State Avenue.

When KCK fire crews arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the one story restaurant.

The amount of damage is estimated to be $536,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. There were no injuries reported.