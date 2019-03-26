Democrats decry opening prayer as divisive

March 26, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The first female Muslim member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives says she was offended by a colleague’s decision to open session with a prayer that “at the name of Jesus every knee will bow.”

Democratic Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell of Philadelphia said Tuesday she felt the remarks by Rep. Stephanie Borowicz shortly before Johnson-Harrell took the oath of office used her religion against her.

Borowicz is a Republican and associate pastor’s wife. She also thanked President Donald Trump during the Monday invocation for standing behind Israel. She later defended her remarks, saying, “I pray every day. I prayed.”

Democratic leaders called the remarks divisive.

Johnson-Harrell won a special election this month. Her swearing-in drew 55 guests, a majority of them Muslim.

On Tuesday, a Muslim lawmaker opened the session by reading from the Quran.

