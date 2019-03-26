Dog making kids smile for years at local Ronald McDonald House is retiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the past eight years he gave love and compassion to thousands of families experiencing heartache, now the director of love and compassion for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City is retiring.

The Ronald McDonald House adopted Mr. Bean from Wayside Waifs back in 2001.

Since then, he has lived at the house and offered hugs and kisses to families who were staying as their kids battled life threatening medical emergencies at Children’s Mercy.

Mr. Bean became so popular, Hallmark artists published a book about him. He also has his own Facebook and Instagram accounts. But he is getting older and decided it was time to retire.

"We will fill the vacant Director of Love and Compassion with another dog," CEO of Ronald McDonald Charities Tami Greenberg said. "We’re in the process of figuring that out right now, what that looks like, what dog it’s going to be, but we know it means a lot to our families to have a dog here to show them some love and support."

He will spend his retirement with the Ronald McDonald House employee who has been caring for him since he was adopted.