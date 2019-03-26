Family hoping for tips in KC man’s unsolved murder just weeks before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A grieving family is hoping someone will come forward with information in the case of a man who was murdered weeks before Christmas.

Michael King's family shares a lot of trips, smiles, memories -- and these days, grief.

"It just depends on what day it is or what`s actually going on, what activities in our family. It`s a day-to-day struggle," he said.

On Dec. 12 last year, his nephew Lamonte Douglas Jr. was shot and killed. The 22-year-old was found shot to death inside of a Nissan Maxima in the 2900 block of Bales Avenue in Kansas City.

"I can hear the screech in her voice when she called me at 2:30 in the morning. 'Uncle Michael, somebody killed my son.' It was so unreal, so unreal. I've never heard that tone in her voice," King said of the phone call he got from Douglas' mother.

Lamonte left behind two children and one still on the way, according to his uncle.

"He was like a mentor to his sisters and brothers. He was the big brother. He kind of encouraged them. He had a real soft demeanor," he said.

Det. Kevin Boehm with Crime Stoppers said someone called in a tip shortly after the murder.

"We are certainly looking for any information. Any little piece might help detectives," he said.

"My understanding from the detectives is they're pretty close on this case," King said. "My family just wants some answers."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.