Kansas Speedway says May 2020 cup race moved back two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — We are just a few weeks into the 2019 season but Kansas Speedway has already announced their dates for the 2020 Monster Energy Cup Series races.

Kansas Speedway announced Tuesday that the spring race, which usually took place the second Saturday of May, is being moved back two weeks to Sunday, May 31, 2020. The fall race, which is the first race of the third round, will take place Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

“We’re excited to move off of a weekend that presents constant conflicts for our fans due to commencements at area schools and universities,” the speedway posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “It may be during the day but we’re excited to be moving to a May date when more fans can join us absent those graduation conflicts.”

In 2018, Kevin Harvick drove to victory lane in the spring race and Chase Elliott took the checkered in the fall at Kansas.

The spring race for 2019 will take place on Saturday, May 11, and the race in the fall will take place on Sunday Oct. 20.

Start times for these races will be announced at a later date as well as the dates for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series races.

The next cup race in the 2019 season at Texas Motor Speedway will air at 2 p.m. on FOX4.