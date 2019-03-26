Lawyers say all charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

Watch live:



CHICAGO — All charges against actor Jussie Smollett — who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report — have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday. WGN reports that Smollett had an “emergency court appearance” on Tuesday.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” a statement released by his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes reads.

Smollett had been indicted on 16 felony counts by a Cook County grand jury for disorderly conduct.

Smollett reported to police in January that he had been attacked in Chicago in an incident that ended with a noose around his neck. Police initially investigated the case as a possible hate crime.

But after police detained two men who were “persons of interest,” police sources revealed that police suspected Smollett knew the men and allegedly had paid them $3,500 to stage the attack.

Smollett denied any involvement in orchestrating an attack.

This is a developing story, check back for updates