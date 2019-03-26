Lawyers say all charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

Posted 10:23 am, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, March 26, 2019

Watch live:

CHICAGO — All charges against actor Jussie Smollett — who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report — have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday. WGN reports that Smollett had an “emergency court appearance” on Tuesday.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” a statement released by his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes reads.

Smollett had been indicted on 16 felony counts by a Cook County grand jury for disorderly conduct.

Smollett reported to police in January that he had been attacked in Chicago in an incident that ended with a noose around his neck. Police initially investigated the case as a possible hate crime.

But after police detained two men who were “persons of interest,” police sources revealed that police suspected Smollett knew the men and allegedly had paid them $3,500 to stage the attack.

Smollett denied any involvement in orchestrating an attack.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.