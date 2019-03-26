Leawood man temporarily banned from conducting autopsies in Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Leawood man has been temporarily banned by court order from conducting autopsies in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday the ban will take place for 37-year-old Shawn Parcells and his affiliated companies will take place while a civil lawsuit alleging violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and Kansas False Claims Act is pending, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Shawnee County District Judge Franklin Theis on MOnday entered a temporary restraining order in Shawnee County District Court prohibiting Parcells and his affiliated companies from conducting autopsies, forensic pathology and tissue recovery in Kansas until and upon resolution of the case.

The civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general alleges 14 violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving three consumers. The petition alleges Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to complete them in accordance with Kansas law. Additionally, the petition alleges he advertised his services to perform private autopsies on his website, accepted payments from consumers but failed to perform the services.

Last week, Parcells also was charged criminally in Wabaunsee County District Court with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal desecration. Charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

In 2014, Parcells was questioned for his company’s role in the autopsy following the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.