Leawood police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Robert Newth Sr. was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home near 125th and Roe Avenue. He was driving a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a Kansas veteran license plate reading 80BDE and a vanity plate on the front reading “lollipop.”

Police say the 81-year-old has medical issues that might affect his ability to find his way home.

Newth was last seen wearing a ball cap, red nylon pullover and blue corduroy pants. He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 192 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information or who sees Newth is asked to call Leawood police at 913-642-7700.