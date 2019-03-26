Leawood police issue Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old man

Posted 9:53 pm, March 26, 2019, by

Robert Newth Sr.

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old man.

Robert Newth Sr. was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home near 125th and Roe Avenue. He was driving a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a Kansas veteran license plate reading 80BDE and a vanity plate on the front reading “lollipop.”

Police say the 81-year-old has medical issues that might affect his ability to find his way home.

Newth was last seen wearing a ball cap, red nylon pullover and blue corduroy pants. He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 192 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information or who sees Newth is asked to call Leawood police at 913-642-7700.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.