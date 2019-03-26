Missouri woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet while inside her own home.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet while inside her own home.

KSDK-TV reports that St. Louis County police were called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in Jennings. Officers found a 26-year-old man had been shot while walking down the sidewalk.

Inside a nearby home, police found a woman was struck when a stray bullet went through a window.

The condition of the man who was shot was not immediately available.

