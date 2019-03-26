‘Panic alarm’ rattles nerves at Lee’s Summit High but turns out to be false alarm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Tuesday afternoon, the panic alarm went off at Lee's Summit High School and sent the school into a lockdown.

But shortly after the alarm sounded, administrators learned it was a false alarm. They alerted staff, and the lockdown was called off shortly after.

In a statement sent to parents, the school's principal said he doesn't know what caused the alarm to go off. He said electricians are looking at the alarm to determine what went wrong. You can read the full letter below.

Teachers and staff, The panic alarm was a false alarm. Currently, I cannot communicate that to you over the intercom as the system is not working. Likely, the system has to be reset in some way. We can't reset it, as we know how, as nobody triggered the actual panic alarm. — EmergCommLSHigh (@EmergCommLSHigh) March 26, 2019

"Good afternoon Tiger Parents,

I just wanted to communicate, briefly, about a false alarm that happened at Lee’s Summit High School this afternoon. A bit after 1:00 p.m., our panic alarm sounded. According to process and practice, we went into our lockdown procedures. Working quickly to assess the situation, we identified that the panic alarm was a false alarm.

Within eight minutes after the false alarm was triggered, we notified our staff members that it was a false alarm. The lockdown was then lifted shortly thereafter. Students were eventually moved from sixth hour to seventh hour - just eight minutes behind schedule.

Electricians responded to our school as soon as possible to determine the cause of the panic button engaging. We are continuing to work with our security team, facilities team and staff to remedy the cause of the false alarm.

We are appreciative of our students and our staff in terms of how quickly and calmly they went into our lockdown procedures. Just as soon as I was able to verbally communicate with all of our students, I reassured their safety and thanked them for their cooperation.

With continued Tiger Pride,

John M. Faulkenberry, Ed.D.

Principal, Lee’s Summit High School

"I hope that gets fixed quickly because I don`t want the kids to be scared," said Jodi King, mother to a freshman at Lee's Summit High School.

Mary Campbell graduated from Lee's Summit High School two years ago and picks her younger sister up from school every day. She said her sister texted her during the lock down, which made her worry.

"She was just texting me telling me she was just freaking out," Campbell said. "'Cause I guess her teacher was getting upset, and they had no idea what was happening. They didn't know anything about it. They were just freaking out."