Police dog Bane finds two children lost in Virginia woods in just 15 minutes

POWHATAN, Virginia – A Virginia police dog made quick work of a missing children case Saturday, according to the Powhatan Sheriff's Office.

Two 8-year-old kids became lost while trying to find their way home after playing "a chase game" in the woods Saturday, they later told WRIC.

"We didn't know what to do," Chloe Reese told the TV news station. "So, like we forgot which path we went down so we're like going through different paths trying to find the way back to our house."

With the light fading and parents and neighbors unable to locate the children, the sheriff's office turned to 4-year-old Bane, who first searched the house and then headed into the woods with deputies.

"Within 15 minutes of K-9 Bane entering the woods he was able to track and locate the children," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "As soon as the children were home safe he was back on patrol eager for the next call for service."

"Job well done K-9 Bane!" the sheriff's office wrote.

Powhatan County Sheriff's Deputy Quinn Pasi told WRIC that, while finding a child is always satisfying, it was also gratifying to know that their investment in Bane and the other K-9s is paying off.

The sheriff's office said in a statement:

"Maintaining a K-9 program is expensive and very time consuming and that is why many agencies the size of the Powhatan Sheriff's Office do not have one. But incidents like last night's two 8 year old children being lost in the woods are why the Sheriff keeps the program going strong."

Bane, a Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, joined the sheriff's office in 2016. His partner is Deputy T.Q. Pasi.

