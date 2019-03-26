Roasted beet salad, whipped goat cheese, strawberries, black pepper agri doux

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a light salad made with whipped goat cheese roasted beets fresh strawberries and a black pepper sweet sour. The beets are roasted in a foil pouch for 2-3 hours then peeled and then cut to desirable sizes. They are marinated in salt, sugar, olive oil and vinegar. The goat cheese with whipped with a paddle attachment in the kitchen aid and then smeared on the plate. The black pepper sauce is made with glucose syrup, champagne vinegar and sugar. It is reduced to a syrup consistency and crushed black pepper is added for flavor. Agri doux is French for sweet and sour. The salad is garnished with water cress, fresh strawberries and micro basil, it is finished with really good olive oil and flaky sea salt.

For the roasted beets:

10 lb red beets

¼ cup olive oil (regular olive oil)

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp salt

5 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 head of fresh garlic

1 large piece of aluminum foil

1 cup of h20

Directions:

With the large aluminum foil place the beets in the foil and add the rest of the seasonings.

Wrap up the foil to make a pouch and made sure all sides are sealed very well.

DO NO CRINKLE UP THE FOIL AS YOU NEED THE AIR TO POOF AND TO STEAM THE BEETS WITH THE SEASONING.

Place the pouch in the oven and roast in the oven at 350f for 2-3 hours check every hour with a cake tester to see the doneness and to make sure they do not burn in the pouch.

Remove the beets from the oven and with a fresh towel peel the skins off.

THIS MUST BE DONE HOT AS THE SKINS WILL STICK IF THEY COOL OFF.

Place in a container and cool whole.

Once cooled cut with a very sharp knife to desirable sizes. Marinate with olive oil, salt, sugar and champagne vinegar.

Black pepper agri doux:

1 cup black peppercorns

1 cup glucose syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup champagne vinegar

Directions:

With a blender blend the peppercorns to crush them to all about the same sizes (super small but not dust) place the black pepper in a chinois and rinse under water until the brown water turns clear. Add the black pepper to a pot and add the remaining ingredients. Bring the contents of the pot to a simmer and reduce by 1/4 . cool the liquid in a smaller container, making sure that if the liquid will be thinner the warmer it will be and the cooler it is the harder it is to get out of the containers. Drizzle the beets with the liquid in small amount s as a little goes a long way.

Whipped goat cheese:

1 packet fresh goat cheese (log, not crumbles)

1 kitchen aid with a paddle attachment

Salt to taste

Directions:

Place the log in the kitchen aid bowl and paddle on low till the mixture is smooth and fluffy. Season with salt and place in a container for service.

To place:

2 oz whipped goat cheese

5-6 oz roasted beets

3-4 shaved beet rounds

6-7 pieces of fresh watercress

5-6 wedges of fresh strawberries seasoned with olive oil, salt and vinegar

Micro basil

Blossoms

½ oz Black pepper agri doux

Directions:

Smear the goat cheese in the middle of the plate and artfully arrange the beets around. Garnish with the remaining ingredients and drizzle with the agri doux. Garnish with flaky salt and really good olive oil.

Allergies: dairy, nightshade

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.