Tornado survivor volunteers to help Nebraska flood victims

OMAHA, Neb. — One key resource for people hit by the heartland flooding is the Salvation Army. The agency has volunteers, workers, and supplies spread all across the flood zones. It’s helping people find housing while their homes are under water or being cleaned and providing people with food, cleaning supplies, or even just some things to lift their spirits.

For anyone that has been impacted by the flooding, they can come to the salvation army on 84th and center to pick up items. One volunteer she said it hits too close to home; one home she lost almost 14 years ago.

“My heart just called me to do it,” said Rob Hitchcock. He volunteered because he knew donated time goes beyond giving money.

It’s a way to do that and give back to the community and to put the skills that I spent all those years putting together and managing projects and organizing.

Hundreds of people hurt by the floods have shown up every day looking for supplies. In the beginning, the entire warehouse was completely filled with crates of items just a few weeks ago.

Rhonda Powell drove an hour and a half away to volunteer at the center for the week. In her case, she knows the feeling of asking for help all too well.

“We can relate to the farmland that has been hit hard and the ranchers and the farmers and the livestock,” said Powell. “We are able to relate in a lot of areas.”

Even if it was a different natural disaster, her family’s home was hit back in 2004 by the Hallam tornado. Now as a volunteer, she understands what these people are going through.

As of Monday, the Salvation Army has given about 12,500 meals. Majors said the distribution center will stay open until services are not needed.