UMKC expected to hire Northwestern assistant as next men's basketball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri-Kansas City is expected to announce Billy Donlon as their new men’s basketball head coach.

He’ll replace Kareem Richardson, who was at the helm of the Kangaroos for the past six seasons. Richardson was fired earlier this month after a 75-118 record at UMKC.

Donlon was an assistant at Northwestern University and the year prior was an assistant at the University of Michigan.

The 42-year-old came to Michigan after spending a decade at Wright State, including the final six years as the program’s head coach. There, Donlon compiled a 109-94 record with three seasons of 20-plus wins and helped the Raiders reach the Horizon League Tournament title game three times.

Donlon went on to be named the Horizon League’s Coach of the Year in 2013, guiding the Raiders to a 10-win improvement. He also tied the school record with 23 wins and led the team to the No. 3 seed and a championship game appearance in the Horizon League Tournament as well as a semifinal appearance in the College Basketball Invitational.

He was also named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award and the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award, given to the nation’s top mid-major coach.

UMKC is expected to make an official announcement on Friday morning.