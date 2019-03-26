New Union Station exhibit to explore the mysteries of Stonehenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new exhibit is coming to Union Station this spring will explore the mysteries of Stonehenge and feature several artifacts that have never traveled outside of Europe.

“Stonehenge: Ancient Mysteries and Modern Discoveries” is set to open to the public on May 25.

The exhibit will feature over 300 ancient artifacts, half of which have never traveled outside of Europe before.

The artifacts will be displayed in six exhibit halls where visitors will be able to explore the ancient landscape and participate in interactive videos. Guests will also be able to learn how Stonehenge was constructed using modern science.

“Union Station – once again – has been awarded the prestigious premiere venue for this international tour, never before seen in North or South America. If you were fascinated by the story and splendor of King Tut and moved by the human drama of Pompeii, you will be drawn into the mystery and wonder that is Stonehenge,” said Union Station CEO George Guastello.

“Stonehenge: Ancient Mysteries and Modern Discoveries” will be on display at Union Station from May 25 to Sept. 29.

You can learn more about the exhibit and buy tickets here.