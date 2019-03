KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Sly James is set to deliver his eighth and final State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

James has reached his term limit, so he isn’t able to run for re-election in 2019. His office says he plans to reflect on his last 8 years in office and his hopes for KC’s future in his annual speech.

