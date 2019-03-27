× Early morning shooting leaves man in his 30s dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his 30s dead early Wednesday morning.

Officer Darin Snapp told FOX4 the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. near East 69th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard (The Paseo).

Responding officers said the man was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.

Investigators are still putting together a suspect description.