FBI investigating after 2 KC area banks robbed Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating two bank robberies that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Kansas City metro area.

The first incident was reported at 2:09 p.m. at the Platte Valley Bank located off Barry Road. Officials said a suspect walked into the bank, showed a weapon and made a verbal demand for cash.

The suspect left the bank on foot, east bound, with an unknown amount of money. He is described as an older white male, wearing a black ski/stocking style cap with only one eye visible, blue jeans, black shoes and a yellow jacket with reflectors on chest and arms. He is said to stand around 5’6″ and weigh 160 pounds.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Another bank robbery was reported on the Kansas side at 2:25 p.m. at the Commerce Bank located off 47th and Johnson Drive in Roeland Park. No further information has been released on this incident.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.