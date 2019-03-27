Guy Fieri headed to Flavortown (Kansas City) next month to visit his new restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guy Fieri is coming to Kansas City next month to visit his new restaurant at Power & Light.

Guy Fieri's Dive and Taco Joint opened Feb. 21 in the space previously occupied by Cleaver and Cork. The "mayor of Flavortown" unfortunately wasn't able to come to the grand opening because he was busy filming.

But now the celebrity chef is making a trip to Kansas City on April 3 to visit his his dive -- and fans can enter a contest for a chance to have dinner with Fieri.

KC Live! is holding the contest, and four lucky winners will be randomly selected to have dinner with the Food Network star at his taco restaurant. You can enter here. The four winners will be selected just before midnight on April 1.

If you aren't selected to dine with Fieri, though, everyone is invited to a public happy hour on April 3 at Guy Fieri's Dive and Taco Joint.

There will be live music, contests and specials like $4 select beers and $5 house margaritas from 5-7 p.m. Plus, Fieri will address the crowd on the KC Live! stage during the event.