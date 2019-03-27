KCK school resource officer arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a KCK school resource officer following allegations of rape and other sex crimes against children.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Mark A. Scheetz, of Lansing, was arrested without incident in Bonner Springs. He was arrested on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

At this time Scheetz has not been formally charged for these crimes. KBI tells FOX4 formal charges are pending at this time.

KBI said Scheetz has been employed for one year as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department, assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School. Before that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.

Melissa Fears, a spokeswoman for KCK Public Schools said the school district is fully cooperating with the investigation. Fears said Wednesday he will be put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred when Scheetz resided in Norton County between 2013 and 2015 and stem from reports that he allegedly engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.

After being arrested, Scheetz was taken to Norton, Kansas, where he is being held in the Norton County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.