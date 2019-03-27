Orrick school evacuated due to smoke, parents asked to pick up students

ORRICK, Mo. — The Orrick School District reported on Wednesday morning that they have had to evacuate the school building due to smoke coming from the roof.

The district said the students have all been accounted for. The students have been relocated to the Orrick Christian Church and are asking all parents to come and pick up the students.

Emergency responders are at the school investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.