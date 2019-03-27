Vote: Help Abby Eden decide which dress to wear for Kids Night Out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, which is in less than three weeks and features celebrity guest Diana Ross and FOX4’s Abby Eden.

The night, which features a pre-party, dinner, silent & live auctions and, of course, the special guest, raises much-needed funds for club programs.

Abby Eden will be the emcee for the event, but before she attends, she needs your help deciding what to wear. Check out all three gowns from local shops then cast your vote.

You have until Friday, March 29 at 8 a.m. to vote. We will reveal the results on FOX4 News at 9 a.m. that day. Kids Night Out is April 12 at Overland Park Convention Center.

Dress #1- Gray and pink floral ballgown from Lucia’s Sarto in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dress #2- Silver sparkle from Sincerely Susan in Lenexa, Kansas.

Dress #3 – Black ballgown from The Gown Gallery in Kansas City, Missouri.