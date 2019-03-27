Weston’s mayor hopeful as floodwaters recede

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- Mayor Cliff Harvey has called Weston home since 1968, so he’s become a veteran of flooding preparation and recovery.

“We overcome and adapt,” Harvey said.

After hitting a high-water mark of 31.5 feet on Saturday, the floodwaters have receded by several feet in downtown Weston.

Even so, people here fully realize that plenty of hard work remains.

“The big thing is making sure that your neighbor is taken care,” Harvey said. “Making sure the businesses are taken care of and anticipating what they might need.”

Weston’s City Hall building, a converted historic train depot building near the railroad tracks, remains surrounded by water.

“So close, but so far,” Harvey said.

Weston’s City Hall has temporarily moved into space on higher ground near the police department.

Other riverfront businesses like ‘Sur-Gro’ Plant Food and Weston Tobacco are still fighting back floodwaters and will likely need another two weeks before returning to normal.

Harvey says flooding on the river bottoms also means it will be a lean year for many farmers.

“I don’t know if they’ll be able to plant this year or not because of all the water but they’ll get in there just as soon as they can,” he said.

And yet, on Tuesday, many downtown businesses remained opened and saw just about the usual number of customers.

“Weston depends on tourism and when they see that we are flooded they don’t they don’t come to Weston,” Harvey said. “So I just want to assure everybody that Weston is open and ready for business.”