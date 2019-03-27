You can own Salvador Perez’s customized Jeep

Image courtesy of Facebook Marketplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador is selling his custom Jeep, and you have a chance to get your hands on it.

He is selling the 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, sometimes seen in his Instagram posts, for $37,950.

The red Jeep with custom red interior has 31,001 miles and features four-wheel drive and a manual transmission, according to the online post from Overland Park Imports.

The listing says, “This is a one-of-a-kind Jeep!!! Fully customized Jeep done professionally for Salvador Perez…The catcher for the Kansas City Royals. Way too many things to list. The cost was over $35,000 for the custom job.”

Overland Park Imports said they even have videos of the Jeep being customized and they could provide a “perfect Carfax” record.

See photos and videos of Salvy hanging out in his Jeep below.

Buenos días mi gente ! Good morning people

Saliendo al game 💪💪💪

Buen día con El Salvador jr i love hijo 😍

