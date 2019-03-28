Cheap eats at The K: Happy hour specials and food deals to check out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're heading out to Kauffman Stadium this season to watch the Royals play, and looking to save some money, there's a new menu to check out.

It's called The K Budget Buy$, and it features $3 popcorn, $3 Pepsi products, $3 pretzels, $4 hot dogs and $5 Miller Lite cans.

The deals are only offered at specific concession stands marked with the green Budget Buy$ logo. See the stadium map below marking where each concession stand is.

In addition to these deals, the Royals are offering various happy hour deals throughout the week. Those include:

Tuesdays: $3 Miller Lites (Miller Lite Fountain Bar and Blue Moon Taproom) *Excluding: 6/4 and 8/13

Wednesdays: $4 Select Boulevard Beers (Craft & Draft and Boulevard Radler Station) Half-Price Appetizers (Craft & Draft and Rivals)

Fridays: $3 Miller Lites (Miller Lite Fountain Bar and Blue Moon Taproom) *Excluding: 4/12, 4/26, 5/10, 5/24, 8/16, 9/27



Check out everything else on the menu here.