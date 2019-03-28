Cheap eats at The K: Happy hour specials and food deals to check out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're heading out to Kauffman Stadium this season to watch the Royals play, and looking to save some money, there's a new menu to check out.

It's called The K Budget Buy$, and it features $3 popcorn, $3 Pepsi products, $3 pretzels, $4 hot dogs and $5 Miller Lite cans.

The deals are only offered at specific concession stands marked with the green Budget Buy$ logo. See the stadium map below marking where each concession stand is.

Image courtesy of Royals.com.

In addition to these deals, the Royals are offering various happy hour deals throughout the week. Those include:

  • Tuesdays: $3 Miller Lites (Miller Lite Fountain Bar and Blue Moon Taproom)
    • *Excluding: 6/4 and 8/13
  • Wednesdays: $4 Select Boulevard Beers (Craft & Draft and Boulevard Radler Station)
    • Half-Price Appetizers (Craft & Draft and Rivals)
  • Fridays: $3 Miller Lites (Miller Lite Fountain Bar and Blue Moon Taproom)
    • *Excluding: 4/12, 4/26, 5/10, 5/24, 8/16, 9/27

Check out everything else on the menu here.

