Construction worker dies following long fall at downtown Kansas City work site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department says that a worker at a construction site fell 23 stories and died on Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, FOX4 knows that the job site was at 1511 Baltimore in downtown, and the worker was employed by JE Dunn Construction. The Kansas City Development Tracker shows that this is the site where the convention center hotel is under constructed.

FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien reports that the job site will be shut down until the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) completes an investigation.

