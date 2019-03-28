Despite soggy weather, some Royals fans tailgate for tradition and a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals home opener against the Chicago White Sox may have been delayed because of the weather, but that didn't keep fans from tailgating.

Many fans came prepared. Some wore ponchos, others ducked under umbrellas and tents and a few of them took shelter inside their cars.

“This is not fun,” said Fred Russell, who's been to every home opener for the last 51 years. “We’ve had snow before. We’ve had nice weather. This is about the worst.”

Russell said the game of baseball is a great way to raise a family. His 40-year-old son, Eddie, has been by his dad’s side nearly every year since he was born.

“I played it when I was younger. Eddie played it when he was young. So if you’re raised with baseball in your family, that’s what you do,” Russell said.

“I love the time together, the family tradition and the memories that we make,” his son added.

A few rows down from the Russells, Elizabeth Page cooked up a tradition of her own.

“This year was special because I was nominated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year,” Page said.

She had a feast of a cookout to raise money to fight blood cancer.

“My mom is actually a Lymphoma survivor, so I’m just very passionate about the cause, and I think it’s just great that they help patients with co-pays, transport to treatment, support groups,” Page said.

After a nearly two-hour rain delay, it was time to play ball.

“When you love baseball, you’re going to be here,” Russell said.

“I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year,” Page added.

39.099727 -94.578567