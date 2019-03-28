KCMO police hope home surveillance video helps them catch a killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KCMO police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man overnight near 24th and Lister. They hope home surveillance video will help them find the suspect involved in the shooting.

Police said they got a call from a woman around 2:30 a.m. who reported someone shot her boyfriend.

She told police her boyfriend was arguing with someone in the front yard when she heard gunfire. She didn't know who he was arguing with. A few moments later, her boyfriend stumbled into the house and died.

Investigators found a gun in the front yard along with a couple of shell casings.

Police are talking to witnesses who may have seen one or two vehicles leaving the area.