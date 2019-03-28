Olathe home daycare provider sentenced to 7 years in severe beating of infant

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe home daycare provider will spend the next 7 years behind bars after she beat a child so badly that he suffered brain damage, a Johnson County judge ruled Thursday.

Paige Hatfield was sentenced to 86 months in jail, the maximum allowed by law. She was convicted of aggravated battery for beating 4-month-old Kingston Gilbert in 2017.

On Jan. 31, 2017, Hatfield called 911 because Kingston was throwing up.

According to court documents, doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital said Kingston was “suffering from abusive head trauma,” which is “only caused by violent non-accidental physical trauma.”

They said Kingston’s injuries resulted from “extreme violence.” The little boy suffered brain damage and was left blind as a result.

In determining a sentence, Judge Brenda M. Cameron cited the seriousness of the crime on a vulnerable victim.

“I am beyond words to express how sorry I am to Kingston and his family for their loss, and it is a tremendous loss,” she told the family during sentencing.

She also said that Kingston was a “happy, healthy smiling baby” before the assault.

“The child you had before you met Paige Hatfield is not the same child you have now,” she told Kingston’s parents.

When Hatfield is released from prison, she will be on probation for 36 months.