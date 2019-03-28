Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t throw those Powerball tickets out just yet, someone in Missouri is holding one with $1 million.

The winning numbers were: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and PB: 12

The winning tickets matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday, but missed matching the red.

According to a news release from Powerball, one person in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey and New York, along with two people in California won $1 million.

The $768.4 million ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

The Powerball has no said specifically where the $1 million ticket was sold in Missouri.

