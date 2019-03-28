Proceeds from Royals 50/50 raffle will help Red Cross with flood relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals 50/50 raffle Thursday will benefit the American Red Cross who is helping midwest flood relief.

The Royals say they are making it easier for everyone to get in on the raffle. You can now buy your tickets online -- as well as in the stadium.

You do have to live in Missouri to buy the online tickets.

Tickets will also continue to be sold inside Kauffman Stadium.

The winning ticket will be announced during the end of the seventh inning.

The Royals also said the pot is guaranteed for a minimum of $10,000.